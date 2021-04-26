Image Source : PTI Covid curfew: Noida Metro services to remain suspended on Saturday, Sunday

To discourage passengers' movement on curfew days, the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) on Monday announced the suspension of its metro services in the national capital region's Noida and Greater Noida on all Saturdays and Sundays.

"To discourage passengers movement on curfew days, Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) has decided not to run any service on the curfew days i.e. Saturday & Sunday. Therefore, NMRC metro services will not be available on these days: NMRC MD Ritu Maheshwari

The Uttar Pradesh government has imposed restrictions such as weekend lockdown and night curfew between 8 PM and 7 AM in the state to curb the rapidly rising of coronavirus cases.

