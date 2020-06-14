Image Source : PTI No more waiting for dead bodies of corona suspects in Delhi

The Union Health Ministry on Sunday asked the Delhi government to hand over the dead bodies of corona suspects to their family members without waiting for the test report.

Director General of Health Services, Dr Rajeev Garg told the Delhi Chief Secretary that the bodies should be immediately handed over to the family members without any delay.

Garg, in the letter, said that it has come to light that dead bodies of Covid suspects are not handed over to their family members who are kept waiting for the final test reports.

"I want to clarify that the bodies of such suspects should be immediately handed over to the family members. It is not necessary to wait for the results of corona test," he said.

He also said that the cremation of the dead bodies should be carried out with utmost care and as per the guidelines issued by the Ministry.

Garg said if the report of the deceased comes out positive, then appropriate action should be taken by tracing out their contacts and then isolating them.

