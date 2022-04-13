'No deportation within Indian states': Union Minister Smriti Irani schools Maharashtra Congress leader | Video

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER@MODIFIEDVIKAS Smriti Irani schooled Maharashtra Congress leader Yashomati Thakur during an event in Mumbai.

Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani on Tuesday schooled Yashomati Thakur, the Congress leader who is also the Minister of Women and Child Development in Maharashtra, during an event in Mumbai.

The entire episode was captured on camera and the video is now being hugely shared on social media. People on the internet trolled the Congress leader for her remarks implying that Nagaland is not a part of India.

Yashomati Thakur said, “with some states and countries we do have an MoU but with the others, especially, children coming from Nagaland…woman coming from Nagaland." "There are children coming to the states and again ‘deported’ to the states without any notification. So Nagaland is also one of the states from where children come over here and we ‘deport’ them without any notification as we do not have an MoU within the states also," the Congress leader Yashomati Thakur is heard saying in the video during her address at the Zonal Conference of States and Union Territories and stakeholders of the Western region in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Smriti Irani soon interjected the leader and corrected her saying that within a country, nomenclatures like deportation are not used. “You should be mindful of your words…this is my humble request.” "We should be mindful that Nagaland is a part of India and secondly Indians do not get deported within India," the union minister added.

Union Minister Smriti Irani took part in the event as part of West Zone Consultation Meeting for deliberations on Mission Shakti, Vatsalya, and Poshan 2.0 with representatives of state governments and stakeholders in Mumbai. She even shared photographs of the event on Twitter.

