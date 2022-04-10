Video: Dramatic in-flight face-off between Smriti Irani and Congress leader over petrol, gas prices

Follow us on Image Source : SCREEN GRAB, @DNETTA Union Minister for Women & Child Development Smriti Irani.

Highlights Union Minister Smriti Irani was confronted by Congress women's wing acting chief onboard flight

The Congress leader questioned the Union Minister over rising petrol, gas prices

The minister asked Congress leader to not block passengers way but patiently answered her questions

Union Minister for Women & Child Development Smriti Irani was confronted by the acting President of Congress's women's wing Netta D'Souza

, over rising fuel-gas prices in a Delhi-Guawahati flight. The latter tweeted a video of the face-off with the Union Minister.

Netta D'Souza, with her phone camera recording the conversation, asked Smriti Irani about the rate of gas and petrol in-flight while passengers were deboarding from the plane.

"...Smritiji the rate of gas and petrol..." D'Souza asked.

The Union Minister calmly told the Congress leader that she doesn't appreaciate this as passengers were trying to deboard the plane but the Congress leader was blocking the way... they can have the conversation outside.

"...I'm sure if you get off instead of blocking everybody," Irani said.

"...no no but everybody is going through this problem because of the rates of... without stoves and gas," the Congress leader argued.

Netta D'Souza shared the video on Twitter saying, "

Smriti Irani asked the Congress women's wing acting chief to not lie, misappropriate and patiently tried to answer her.

"...ma'am please don't lie... your are misappropriating," Irani said.

The conversation continued as both were debpoarding the plane. Later, the Union Minister is also seen recording the conversation on her phone camera as well.

During the course of the conversation, the Union Minister informed the Congress leader about public welfare initiatives by the government for the people like free ration, and Covid vaccines.

Smriti Irani later told Congress leader that it would have been lovely if she was not being accosted and filmed without her permission.

