Will Nitish Kumar replace Lalan Singh as JDU chief? Party's key meet today

A massive day for the Janata Dal United (JDU) is upcoming today (December 29) as the party will hold its National Executive meeting at 11.30 am in the national capital in presence of Nitish Kumar. The meeting is likely to decide the future of party’s national president Lalan Singh who is speculated to tender his resignation from the post in the meeting, following which Nitish Kumar will take over the mantle. Though Singh had rejected such speculations accusing the media of setting a "narrative" at the behest of the ruling BJP, the political corridors continue to buzz.

Nitish Kumar and other senior leaders of the party arrived in the national capital yesterday and held a JDU office-bearers' meeting in which Lalan Singh, Minister Sanjay Jha, and KC Tyagi were present besides Nitish.

Notably, the poster outside the party’s Delhi office only features Nitish Kumar and Lalan Singh finds no place, further intensifying the buzz.

JDU meet to focus on Lok Sabha elections strategy

The JDU National Executive meeting today at 11.30 am and National Council meeting at 3 pm will focus primarily on the party’s strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. In the Thursday meeting, Nitish told the party leaders that the political proposal in the Friday meeting should reflect the party’s agenda in the next year’s general elections. The meeting lasted about half an hour. Nitish is likely to send a message to the party and the I.N.D.I.A bloc regarding unity in his party through today’s meeting.

Future prospects for JDU

The meeting comes at a time when the JDU is reeling under the talks of probable split in the political corridors, amid which Nitish may attempt to take charge of the party to save it from confronting the situation.

Before the meeting, JDU MLA Siddharth Patel clearly said that Speaker wants to contest the Lok Sabha elections. Therefore, he has expressed his desire to be relieved from the post of party president. But whether he gets permission for this or not will be decided in the party meeting.

Speculations about CM Nitish's comeback again to NDA

Nitish Kumar has rejected all the speculations regarding his return to the NDA fold again and called the party meeting a routine meeting. He avoided the question of joining NDA with a smile.

On the ongoing news regarding change of leadership in JDU, Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav said that everything is fine in the government. He said that the relations between JDU and RJD are also strong. Union Minister Giriraj Singh justified the speculations and said that Lalu has fitted all his pieces and all the doors of NDA are closed for Nitish.

