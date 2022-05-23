Nitish Kumar's all-party meet on caste census this week: Why it's a snub for 'big brother' BJP

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Nitish Kumar, CM of Bihar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said that his government would hold an all-party meeting on a state-specific census of castes that could be held later this week.

The opposition and the ruling JDU in the state have been on the same page on caste census - as they argue that having knowledge of the caste will lead to better policies to help all the communities.

When asked if the meeting will be held on May 27, Nitish Kumar said, "Many parties have agreed to the date. But we must have consent of all parties for holding the meeting on any particular date."

The JD(U) leader, whose ally BJP has of late grown ambivalent over the issue, expressed confidence that all parties in the state will back the proposed move before clearance is given by the cabinet.

"There should be no problem since both houses of legislature in the state have twice passed resolutions favouring a caste census", Kumar pointed out.

The BJP's recent indifference has followed the Narendra Modi government's refusal to conduct a caste census nationally. Last year, Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav had also met PM Modi to press for a caste census.

This has evoked allegations from opposition parties like the RJD that the BJP, which derives its support base from, primarily, among the upper castes, did not care much for the OBCs for whom gains are expected from a headcount of all castes.

Of late there have been attempts by BJP leaders in Bihar, especially those from backward classes, that it was "never" opposed to a caste census even though the Union government might not have taken it up for "practical reasons".

