Nirbhaya case: Bar Council issues notice to AP Singh for not appearing before court

Image Source : PTI Bar Council issues notice to AP Singh for not appearing before court

Bar Council of Delhi on Saturday issued notice to AP Singh, counsel for three Nirbhaya convicts. The council has sought his reply in two weeks in view of the High Court order in the case. Recently, Delhi High Court asked BCD to take action and also imposed Rs 25000 fine on Singh, who allegedly didnt appear before Court despite communication.

Meanwhile, a Delhi court has issued fresh death warrants for all the four convicts in the Nirbhaya rape and murder case. The court quashed the earlier death warrant which was scheduled for January 22. According to the new death warrant, the four convicts -- Mukesh, Pawan, Akshay, Vinay -- will be hanged on February 1 at 6 am. The judgment comes after the Tihar jail authorities sought the issuance of fresh death warrants against the court convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case.

The 23-year-old paramedic student, referred to as Nirbhaya, was gang-raped and brutally assaulted on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012 inside a moving bus in south Delhi by six persons before being thrown out on the road. She died on December 29, 2012 at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore.

This is a developing story...

ALSO READ | 'I was a juvenile back then': Nirbhaya convict Pawan moves SC over dismissal of claim