Nimtita-New Farakka section in West Bengal 100% electrified

The Indian Railways has announced to achieve 100 per cent electrification of the Nimtita - New Farakka section in West Bengal under the Eastern Railway. According to a tweet shared by Indian Railways, the BCPL Railway Infrastructure Limited has completed the work of design, supply, erection, testing and commissioning of 25KV, 50 Hz, Single Phase, AC Electrification works. BCPL is engaged in the field of Railway Infrastructure development.

BCPL also successfully conducted a trial run at 100 kmph on the newly electrified Nimtita - New Farakka section of the Eastern Railway. The project marks one of the major milestones in the Indian Railways which is working for 100 per cent electrification by 2023.

"Indian Railways is moving towards the goal of complete electrification by December 2023. In the same order, Eastern Railway has become 100% electrified with the electrification of the Nimmita-New Farakka Rail section of West Bengal. This will increase the speed of rail and reduce the carbon footprint in the environment," the national transporter said in a tweet.

"This is very proud moment for all of us as we were instrumental in achieving a major milestone in the Eastern Railway history. Our constant efforts in reducing the carbon footprints and making pollution free India led to this success. We are quite optimistic about the future prospects of our company as the Government in the recent Budget has announced efforts to achieve 100% Electrification of broad gauge routes by December 2023," Aparesh Nandi, Chairman of BCPL Railway Infrastructure, said.

