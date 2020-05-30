Night curfew timings changed in Lockdown 5.0

Image Source : PTI Representational image of a cyclist peddling past India Gate in New Delhi (file photo)

The government has revised the timings of the night curfew from June 1 till June 30, as per the order from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announcing the next phase of lockdown, also labelled as Unlock 1. According to the MHA order, the night curfew will remain in effect from 9 PM in the evening to 5 am in the morning for the next 30 days, instead of the earlier 7 PM- 7AM timing.

"Movement of individuals shall remain strictly prohibited between 9 pm and 5 am throughout the country, except for essential activities," the Home Ministry said.

"Local authorities shall issue orders in the entire area of their jurisdiction, under appropriate provisions of law, such as under Section 144 of CrPC, and ensure strict compliance," the Home Ministry said.

Significant relaxations have been afforded during Lockdown 5.0, most significant among them being the lifting of restrictions on inter-state and intra-state movement of goods and passenger vehicles.

