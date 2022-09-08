Thursday, September 08, 2022
     
NIA files charge-sheet against 6 members of banned terror outfit JMB in Bhopal court

Some of the accused were initially arrested by the Madhya Pradesh Police's Special Task Force (STF) in March this year and the case was handed over to the NIA in April.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk Bhopal Published on: September 08, 2022 9:01 IST
Image Source : PTI (FILE PHOTO) Investigations have established that these JMB cadres, three of them Bangladeshi immigrants, conspired along with their associates to commit violent and terrorist acts in the country.

The National Investigation Agency has filed a charge-sheet against six members of the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) in a special court in Bhopal for allegedly propagating the proscribed terror outfit's ideology and conspiring to commit terrorist acts. Investigations have established that these JMB cadres, three of them Bangladeshi immigrants, conspired along with their associates to commit violent and terrorist acts in the country, the agency said after filing the charge-sheet in a special NIA court here on Wednesday.

"The accused were found provoking youth to carry out violent jihad in India for the establishment of Caliphate in order to establish Sharia law," the NIA said. The accused listed in the charge-sheet include three Bangladeshi nationals - Fazar Ali, Waliullah Milon, Jainul Abidin.

The other three are Aqeel Ahmed Shaikh, a native of Bihar's Katihar district, Abdul Karim and Sheban Khan, both residents of Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district. Some of the accused were initially arrested by the Madhya Pradesh Police's Special Task Force (STF) in March this year and the case was handed over to the NIA in April, the anti-terror agency said. 

