  4. NewsClick is notorious for peddling fake narratives: 255 eminent citizens to President, CJI for strong action

The email exchanges that are in public domain establish beyond doubt that these people are not columnists but actually fifth columnists. It is high time that this manufactured consensus of anti-national, anti-democratic, and ironically anti-free press agenda is set to rest, the signatories asked.

Shashwat Bhandari New Delhi Updated on: August 11, 2023 18:29 IST
Eminent citizens write to President of India Droupadi Murmu
Image Source : PTI Eminent citizens write to President of India Droupadi Murmu and Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud calling for a ‘strong action against NewsClick’

At least 255 eminent citizens have written to the President of India Droupadi Murmu and Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud calling for a ‘strong action against NewsClick’ in view of its clandestine China connection and funding.

"The email exchanges that are in public domain establish beyond doubt that these people are… not columnists but actually fifth columnists… It is high time that this manufactured consensus of anti-national, anti-democratic, and ironically anti-free press agenda is set to rest."

More to follow...

ALSO READ | ED moves Delhi HC against NewsClick, seeks to vacate interim protection

 

