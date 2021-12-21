National Mathematics Day 2021 today: Occasion to commemorate Srinivasa Ramanujan's birth anniversary

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK National Mathematics Day 2021 today: Occasion to commemorate Srinivas Ramanujan's birth anniversary

National Mathematics Day 2021: India is celebrating National Mathematics Day today to commemorate the 144th birth anniversary of ace mathematician Srinivas Ramanujan who was born on December 22, 1887.

Srinivas Ramanujan was born on December 22, 1887, at Erode, Tamil Nadu in a Tamil Brahmin Iyengar family. His excellence at Mathematics was recognized after he started working as a clerk in the Madras Port Trust in 1912. His colleague there referred Ramanujan to Professor GH Hardy of Trinity College, Cambridge University. Ramanujan received a Bachelor of Science (BSc) degree from Trinity College in 1916. He was elected to the London Mathematical Society in 1917. In 1918, he became the first Indian to be elected a Fellow of Trinity College. In 1919 he returned back to India. Unfortunately, he breathed his last a year later, aged 32. The 2015 movie 'The Man Who Knew Infinity' was released based on Srinivasa Ramanujan’s biography Ramanujan his own theorems and independently compiled 3900 results. In 2012, then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh declared December 22 as National Mathematics Day to honor Srinivas Ramanujan.

