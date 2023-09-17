Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar to hoist national flag at new Parliament building today

Follow us on Image Source : PIB New Parliament building

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar will hoist the national flag at the new Parliament building today (September 17). The flag hoisting ceremony is being held a day before the five-day special Parliament session, scheduled to begin on September 18. This session might witness a transition of parliamentary proceedings from the old building to the adjacent new one.

According to the Lok Sabha Secretariat, Vice President Dhankhar will hoist the flag atop "Gaja Dwar" of the new Parliament building. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will grace the occasion.

Notably, the event aligns with the auspicious occasion of Vishwakarma Puja and the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, Union Ministers of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghawal and V Muraleedharan, and leaders of various parties in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha will be present on the occasion.

Mallikarjun Kharge to miss event

The Centre also sent an invitation to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge for the tricolour program, however, the veteran Congress leader won't be able to attend the event. Kharge on Saturday said he would not be able to attend the flag hoisting function in the new Parliament building on September 17 and expressed disappointment over getting the invite “quite late”.

In a letter, Mallikarjun Kharge said that meetings of newly constituted Congress Working Committee have been scheduled for 16th and 17th September in Hyderabad, therefore, it will not be feasible for him to attend flag hoisting function at New Parliament building today.

"I am writing this letter with a sense of disappointment that I have received your invite for flag hoisting function tomorrow at New Parliament Building only on September 15, 2023, quite late in the evening," the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha said in his letter.

Kharge informed the Rajya Sabha Secretary General P C Mody that meetings of the newly constituted Congress Working Committee have been scheduled for September 16 and 17 at Hyderabad.

The Congress president said the programmes had been fixed much in advance and he is currently in Hyderabad to hold meetings and will return to Delhi late on the night of September 17. "It will not be feasible for me to attend the function scheduled for tomorrow morning," Kharge said.

Special Parliament Session

The government has called an all-party meeting today to brief them and hear their views amid buzz over the agenda.

The Special Session will see a discussion on Parliament's 75-year journey, starting from the Samvidhan Sabha that first met on December 9, 1946.

According to the bulletin issued by the Lok Sabha secretariat for both the Houses -- the discussions will be on Parliamentary Journey of 75 years starting from Samvidhan Sabha — Achievements, Experiences, Memories and Learning.

Four Bills including -- Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, the Advocates (Amendment) Bill and the Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, the Post Office Bill, Repealing and Amending Bill, 2023 will also be taken up for consideration.

Usually, Budget, Monsoon and Winter sessions of Parliament are held every year. The Monsoon session was held in July-August while the Winter session is due in November-December. The Budget session has a fixed time of commencement from January end of every year. The gap between the two sessions cannot be more than six months.

(With agencies input)

