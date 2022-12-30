Follow us on Image Source : FILE/REPRESENTATIVE Mumbai: Western Railway to run 8 special services on New Year Eve | Details

Mumbai : Western Railway on Friday announced that eight special local trains will run between Virar and Churchgate stations on the occasion of new year.

"4 trains will run from Churchgate towards Virar and 4 trains will run from Virar to Churchgate from midnight of 31st December 2022 to 1st January 2023," a Western Railway PRO said.

Meanwhile, two unattended bags were found at Dadar station earlier in the day. But after inspection police said that nothing suspicious was found in the bags.

The owner of the bags has been traced and was being questioned, Mumbai Railway Police Commissioner Ravindra Shisve said. The two bags were found near a ticket counter on the south-end concourse at 6:20pm, leading to unease among people at the bustling station.

The railway police had deployed Bomb Squad and Dog Squad personnel but a check only found clothes, an official said. "The standard operating procedure was followed and nothing suspicious was found in these bags," Shisve said in a statement.

More than 6,000 railway police personnel have been deployed on the sprawling suburban network in the Mumbai metropolitan region to monitor New Year celebrations.

ALSO READ | Mumbai: Western Railway to introduce 8 more AC locals from August 8 | Check Timings

ALSO READ | Major block on Western Railway on May 8; several trains to be partially, fully cancelled

Latest India News