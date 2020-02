Massive fire at Navi Mumbai highrise, fire tenders at spot

A major fire has broke out at a highrise in Navi Mumbai. As per reports, fire has spread to top 3 floors of the building as fire tenders are at the spot trying to restrict the damage. The initial fire erupted at the 20th floor of the building and soon engulfed the 19th and 21st floor.

The building is located in Sector 33 Nerul Seawoods.