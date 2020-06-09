Image Source : PTI (FILE) Coronavirus: Mumbai breaks Wuhan's record, Maharashtra overtakes China

The city has been resilient in the face of many calamities. Even when terrorists struck in the heart of the city, Mumbaikars never lost nerve. Even when a huge deluge paralysed the city, the city came together to defeat the elements.

However, the coronavirus pandemic seems to have taken the maximum city by storm. On Tuesday, total number of coronavirus cases in the city surpassed that in Wuhan, China.

Wuhan was the epicentre of worldwide coronavirus outbreak. Wuhan city in China's Hubei province was the very first hotspot of the global coronavirus pandemic. Virus spread from Wuhan to other parts of China and then to other countries.

On Tuesday, Mumbai clocked a total number of 51,100 positive coronavirus cases while Wuhan registered 50,340.

Death toll in Mumbai has reached 1760.

58 of these deaths were recorded in last 24 hours alone.

Things aren't well for Maharashtra as the state overtook China.

Maharashtra recorded 120 Covid-19 fatalities as the state crossed the 90K cases mark, overtaking China, 90 days after the first case was detected here on March 9, officials said here on Tuesday.

The state on Tuesday recorded 120 deaths, marking an increase of 11 over Monday's 109, besides 2,259 new Covid-19 cases.

The previous three-digit highs recorded in the state include -- 103 deaths (June 2), 122 (June 3), 123 (June 4), 139 (June 5), 120 (June 6), 109 (June 8) and 120 (Tuesday).

This comes to roughly one death every 12 minutes, and an average 94 new cases notched every hour, in the state.

Maharashtra has been recording 75-plus fatalities and new patients over 2K daily for the past 14 days, with the previous single-day highest figure of 3,041 infections notched on May 24. In fact, the state has been notching new cases at a rate higher than the United Kingdom.

With 120 fatalities, the state's death toll has touched 3,289 while the total number of Coronavirus patients increased from Monday's 88,528 to zoom past the 90K mark and touch 90,787 on Tuesday.

The health department said that of the total number of cases declared till date, 44,849 were active cases as on Tuesday, increasing by 475 over Monday's 44,374.

The state has recorded a handsome recovery rate of 46.96 per cent and a mortality (death) rate of 3.60 per cent.

(With IANS inputs)

