Sonu Sood: Uddhav Thackeray said he was with me on migrant workers' issue

Image Source : INDIA TV Uddhav Thackeray said he was with me on migrant workers' issue, says Sonu Sood

Actor Sonu Sood on Tuesday expressed his gratitude towards Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and said said that the CM was supportive to him on migrant workers' issue. Sonu Sood called on Uddhav Thackeray and Aaditya Thackeray on June 7. The actor was in the news recently after he took proactive steps to send migrant workers from Mumbai to their hometowns. Sonu Sood had won widespread praise for his efforts.

While speaking with India TV, Sonu Sood said that both Uddhav and Aaditya Thackeray were supportive to him during the meet at Matoshree, the residence of the Thackerays. He added that he was thankful.

"The work to send stranded migrants home is going on still," said Sood.

The issue assumed political colours as Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut sought to target the actor through his article in Saamana, the Shiv Sena mouthpiece. Raut even said that Sonu Sood was trying to be a 'Mahatma'. After Sood visited the Thackerays at Matoshree, Sanjay Raut made a stinging tweet.

When Sonu Sood was asked about the controversy, he said that all he wanted to do was to send every stranded person home.

ALSO READ | After 'Mahatma' jibe, Sanjay Raut posts stinging tweet after Sonu Sood's Matoshree visit

WATCH | Actor Sonu Sood met Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray at his residence Matoshree

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage