Image Source : TWITTER/@ANI After 'Mahatma' jibe, Sanjay Raut posts stinging tweet after Sonu Sood's Matoshree visit

After he took aim at actor Sonu Sood by sarcastically calling him a 'Mahatma', Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday night posted a stinging tweet after the star met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Aaditya Thackeray at Matoshree. Sonu Sood called on the Thackerays at their residence late Sunday evening.

'At last, Mr Sonu Sood found was able to find address of Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Jai Maharashtra' reads the tweet. The tweet has been made in Marathi.

अखेर सोनु सुद महाशयांना महाराष्ट्राच्या मुख्यमंत्रयांचा पत्ता सापडला..

मातोश्रीवर पोहोचले

जय महाराष्ट्र — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) June 7, 2020

Sonu Sood recently hit headlines as he helped migrant workers stuck in Mumbai reach their hometowns across the country. The migrant workers were stranded away from their homes as a result of coronavirus lockdown. The actor won praise for his efforts.

However, Sanjay Raut has levelled allegations that there was political backing to Sonu Sood. Raut targetted Sood through his article in Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana on Sunday.

Raut has maintained that there was a bigger political game at play behind Sonu Sood's actions. Raut even sarcastically called him a 'Mahatma'.

Raut alleged that political opponents wanted to project a picture that Uddhav Thackeray government was not able to handle the migrant worker issue well.

After he met Uddhav Thackeray, Sonu Sood said that he would 'continue his efforts till the last migrant reaches his home'.

"We have to support all the people who are suffering & need us. I will continue until the last migrant has reached his home. Every party from Kashmir to Kanyakumari has supported & I want to thank everyone for that," Sood was quoted by ANI as saying.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage