Ranveer Singh shares pics from Dua's 2nd birthday; poses with Deepika Padukone as she flaunts baby bump

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have shared photos from their daughter Dua's second birthday party. The duo, who rarely post about their personal life on social media, treated fans to rare pictures of their firstborn. Deepika, who is expecting her second child, flaunted her baby bump in beautiful family photos.

Deepika, Ranveer share photos with Dua on her birthday

The carousel started with pictures of two-year-old Dua posing happily with her mother and father on her birthday. The latter half of the carousel also showed Deepika flaunting her baby bump as she posted photos from her second pregnancy.

"Baby Dua and our hearts are getting bigger! Thank you for your blessings!", wrote Ranveer, tagging wife Deepika. Here are the photos:

How did Deepika and Ranveer announce their second pregnancy?

Deepika Padukone, 40, and Ranveer Singh, 41, announced that they were expecting their second child on April 19, 2026. Deepika shared the news through a heartwarming picture featuring a partial glimpse of their daughter Dua. In the photo, Dua could be seen holding a pregnancy test with two pink lines. The post quickly went viral, with fans and several celebrities congratulating the couple.

Deepika had earlier spoken about her first pregnancy in an interview with Marie Claire. She recalled that the final months of her pregnancy were particularly difficult. "I went through a lot in the eight, nine months of being pregnant and delivery," she said.

The actor had also opened up about how she and Ranveer decided on their daughter Dua's name. The couple did not want to rush the decision. Instead, they took time to understand their newborn before choosing a name that felt meaningful to them.

"I think what was more important for us was to first hold the baby in our arms, allow her to sort of see this new world she’s come into, allow her personality to start developing a little bit… It felt like a beautiful summary of what she means to us and why she means what she means to us," Deepika shared.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will next appear in King alongside Shah Rukh Khan. She will then star in Atlee's Raaka, which also features Allu Arjun. As for Ranveer Singh, he was last seen in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar franchise, which has reportedly crossed Rs 3,000 crore globally. He is currently shooting for Hansal Mehta's son Jai Mehta's Pralay.

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