Tuesday, August 23, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Mumbai: 24-year-old 'Dahi Handi' participant dies; FIR against event organiser

Mumbai: 24-year-old 'Dahi Handi' participant dies; FIR against event organiser

Mumbai NEWS: Sandesh Dalvi suffered serious head injuries after he fell from a human pyramid formed by 'Govindas' during Krishna Janmashtami celebration at Bamanwadi in Vile Parle area on Friday.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma Mumbai Published on: August 23, 2022 12:42 IST
Mumbai news, Dahi Handi participant dies in mumbai, 24 year old sandesh dalvi, FIR against dahi hand
Image Source : PTI. A govinda, atop a human pyramid, wears a PPE kit to attend a Dahi Handi festival on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami, in Navi Mumbai, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022.

Highlights

  • A 'Govinda' died after suffering injuries in Dahi Handi festival on August 19 in Mumbai
  • Sandesh Dalvi suffered serious head injuries after he fell from a human pyramid
  • He died at the Nanavati Hospital on Aug 22, the official from Vile Parle police station said

Mumbai NEWS: A 24-year-old 'Govinda' died after suffering injuries in the Dahi Handi festival following which police registered an FIR against the event organiser, an official said on Tuesday (August 23).

Sandesh Dalvi, a member of the Shiv Shambho Govinda Pathak group, suffered serious head injuries after he fell from a human pyramid formed by 'Govindas' (Dahi Handi participants) during the Krishna Janmashtami celebration at Bamanwadi in Vile Parle area on Friday.

He died at the Nanavati Hospital on Monday (August 22) night, the official from Vile Parle police station said.

After Dalvi was injured, police had registered an offence against the event organiser. Following his death, the police have added Indian Penal Code sections 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life) to the FIR, the official said.

No arrest has been made so far, he said, adding that further investigation into the case is on.

Related Stories
Janmashtami 2022: 5 places in Mumbai to witness the return of iconic Dahi-Handi celebrations

Janmashtami 2022: 5 places in Mumbai to witness the return of iconic Dahi-Handi celebrations

Janmashtami 2022: Mumbai Govindas set Guinness Book of World Record by smashing 50 ft high handi

Janmashtami 2022: Mumbai Govindas set Guinness Book of World Record by smashing 50 ft high handi

Maha: 153 Dahi Handi participants injured in Mumbai, 64 in Thane city

Maha: 153 Dahi Handi participants injured in Mumbai, 64 in Thane city

ALSO READ: Maha: 153 Dahi Handi participants injured in Mumbai, 64 in Thane city

ALSO READ: MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande booked over Dahi Handi celebrations in Mumbai

Latest India News

Top News

Latest News