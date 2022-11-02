Morbi bridge collapse: Gujarat observes state-wide mourning to pay homage to victims

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rescuers in boats search the Machchu river next to a cable bridge that collapsed in Morbi, Gujarat

Morbi bridge collapse: Gujarat on Wednesday will observe state-wide mourning to pay homage to victims of the cable bridge collapse in Morbi. The incident, which occurred on Sunday has so far claimed 135 lives.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who chaired a meeting to review the situation post the tragedy had earlier announced a day's mourning in Gujarat, on November 2.

"The Gujarat government has decided to observe state-wide mourning on November 2. The National Flag will be flown at half mast in the state and no official function will be held," Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel tweeted.

On Tuesday, PM Modi called for a "detailed and extensive" inquiry into the tragedy and said its key learnings must be implemented at the earliest.

Prime Minister Modi visited the collapse site and the local hospital where the injured have been admitted.

"The need of the hour is to conduct a detailed and extensive inquiry which will identify all aspects relating to this mishap," Modi said.

Key learnings from the inquiry must be implemented at the earliest and authorities must stay in touch with the affected families and ensure that they receive all possible help in this tragic hour, he said.

The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi, local MLA and minister Brijesh Merja, state chief secretary Pankaj Kumar and state Director General of Police Ashish Bhatia, among others.

Contractors who repaired Morbi bridge were not qualified

Meanwhile, the prosecution on Tuesday told a court that the contractors who carried out repairs of the ill-fated suspension bridge at Morbi in Gujarat were not qualified to carry out such jobs.

While the flooring of the bridge was replaced, its cable was not replaced and it could not take the weight of the changed flooring, said the prosecution, citing a forensic report.

The magistrate's court remanded four of the arrested accused -- two managers of OREVA Group and two sub-contractors who had repaired the bridge -- in police custody till Saturday.

Chief Judicial Magistrate MJ Khan remanded five others, including security guards and ticket booking clerks, in judicial custody as police did not seek their custody, said prosecutor HS Panchal.

Police had on Monday booked nine persons under Indian Penal Code section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder).

The four who were remanded in police custody were OREVA managers Dipak Parekh and Dinesh Dave, and repairing contractors Prakash Parmar and Devang Parmar, hired by the OREVA Group.

Citing Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report, Panchal told the court that forensic experts believed that the main cable of the bridge snapped because of the weight of the new flooring.

"Though the FSL report was presented in a sealed cover, it was mentioned during the remand plea that the cables of the bridge were not replaced during the renovation and only the flooring was changed. The weight of the bridge increased due to the four-layered aluminium sheets for the flooring and the cable snapped due to that weight," Panchal told reporters.

(With inputs from PTI)

