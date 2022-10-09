Modi Gujarat visit: On three-day visit to home state, PM to launch various projects worth ₹14.5k cr

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE PM Modi on three-day visit to Gujarat

Modi Gujarat visit LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch development projects worth Rs 14,500 crore in Gujarat on Sunday. In his home state during October 9-11, the prime minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of multiple projects at Modhera in Mehsana today. He will also offer prayers at two temples.

According to an official statement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch various projects at Amod in Bharuch, Ahmedabad and Jamnagar.

PM Modi in Gujarat - His schedule

In Bharuch, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Bulk Drug Park at Jambusar.

Noting that bulk drugs accounted for over 60 per cent of total pharmaceutical imports in 2021-22, the official statement said the project would play a key role in ensuring import substitution and help make India self-reliant in the sector.

Prime Minister Modi will also perform the groundbreaking ceremony for the development of multiple industrial parks.

In Ahmedabad, PM Modi will inaugurate Phase 1 of 'Modi Shaikshanik Sankul', an educational complex for needy students. The project will provide facilities to students for holistic development, the statement said.

He will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of various healthcare facilities worth Rs 1,300 crore in Civil Hospital Asarwa, Ahmedabad, on October 11.

The projects in Jamnagar relate to irrigation, power, water supply and urban infrastructure.

PM Modi to declare Modhera as India's first solar-powered village

In a significant step towards promoting clean energy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will declare Modhera, a village in the Mehsana district of Gujarat as India's first solar-powered village on Sunday.

Modhera is famous for its Sun temple.

According to the Gujarat government, which shared information in a series of tweets, over 1000 solar panels have been installed on the village houses, generating electricity round the clock for the villagers.

Significantly they will be provided with solar electricity at zero cost.

The Gujarat government has said that it has ensured the sustainable implementation of various welfare projects in Gujarat, keeping in mind the prime minister's vision of increasing the use of renewable energy in India.

A protected archaeological site, Modhera's Sun Temple will get a 3-D projection facility on October 9. The solar-powered 3-D projection will be dedicated by PM Modi and will educate visitors about the history of Modhera, the Gujarat government had said.

As part of the project, heritage lighting has been installed on the temple premises. Witnessing the lighting, people can visit the temple from 6 pm to 10 pm. The 3-D projection will operate every evening.

Sun Temple is situated at Modhera in the Mehsana district on the river Pushpavati. It was built by King Bhima-I of the Chaulukya dynasty in 1026-27.

(With inputs from agencies)

