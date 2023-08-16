Modi govt approves seven multi-tracking projects of Indian Railways to decongest routes

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representational image

The Modi government on Wednesday approved seven multi-tracking projects of Indian Railways to decongest routes, enhance ease of travel and boost eco-friendly freight capacity, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed. The decision was hailed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approved seven multi-tracking projects of Indian Railways at an estimated cost of around Rs 32,500 crore and these will bring down the travel time for passengers, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

The proposed projects, which will be fully funded by the Centre, will help increase the existing line capacity, smoothen train operations, reduce congestion and facilitate ease of travelling and transportation.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Modi said, "This is an important Cabinet decision relating to infrastructure upgradation in the railways sector. It will ensure decongestion of routes, enhance ease of travel and boost eco-friendly freight capacity. It will also ensure several employment opportunities."

The Prime Minister also hailed the cabinet's approval to the 'PM-eBus Sewa' scheme under which 10,000 electric buses will be provided to 169 cities under the public-private partnership (PPP) model.

"PM-eBus Sewa will redefine urban mobility. It will strengthen our urban transport infrastructure. Prioritising cities without organised bus services, this move promises not only cleaner and efficient transport but also aims to generate several jobs," Modi said in a post on X.

