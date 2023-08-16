Modi Cabinet approves PM-eBus Sewa, 10,000 e-Buses to be deployed in 169 cities

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Breaking News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union Cabinet has given approval to 'PM-eBus Sewa' for augmenting city bus operations and priority has been given to cities with no structured bus service. Speaking at a press briefing on Wednesday, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said that as many as 10,000 e-Buses will be deployed in 169 cities.

"PM e-Bus Seva has been given approval. Rs 57,613 crores will be spent on this. Around 10,000 new electric buses will be provided across the country," he added.

More details are awaited...

