Vote for Biden like your life depends on it, says Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama is warning Americans to "vote for Joe Biden like our lives depend on it" during her speech at the Democratic National Convention.

In remarks that capped off Monday night's event, Mrs. Obama offered a sharp rebuke of the Trump presidency, telling viewers that he "has had more than enough time to prove that he can do the job, but he is clearly in over his head." "He cannot meet this moment," she said.

She added that "if you think things cannot possibly get worse, trust me, they can." Mrs. Obama emphasized the need for all Americans to vote, making reference to the voters who stayed home in 2016 and helped deliver Donald Trump the win that year, even as he lost the popular vote.

She says, "We've all been suffering the consequences."

In contrast, she described Biden as a "profoundly decent man" who "knows what it takes to rescue an economy, beat back a pandemic and lead our country."

President Donald Trump largely held his tongue during the first night of the Democratic National Convention but unleashed a flurry of retweets at its conclusion.

Trump's ire was mostly directed at New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who was sharply critical of the president's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump, in return, amplified attacks on Cuomo's handling of the virus, which ripped through New York in March and April. The two men — one a Democrat, one a Republican — have had an uneasy relationship during the crisis.

The Trump campaign also quickly moved to raise money off the convention's first night, sending to supporters a note that said, "Tonight, Crazy Bernie, Michelle Obama, failed presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar, Fredo's brother: Andrew Cuomo, and Gretchen 'Half' Whitmer" will all spout "fake news" against the president.

It then asked for contributions.

Bernie Sanders attacks Donald Trump:

Bernie Sanders has unleashed a scathing attack on President Donald Trump, suggesting that under him "authoritarianism has taken root in our country."

Addressing the opening night of the virtual Democratic National Convention on Monday, the Vermont senator said Trump had proved incapable of controlling the coronavirus outbreak, coping with the economic fallout and addressing institutional racism in the United States and climate change threatening the globe.

"Nero fiddled while Rome burned," Sanders said. "Trump golfs."

Sanders, who finished second in the Democratic primary behind Joe Biden, struck a more optimistic tone when he thanked supporters who voted for him in 2016 and 2020 for helping to move the country "in a bold, new direction."

He called on his backers, as well as those who supported other 2020 Democratic primary contenders or Trump four years ago, to unite behind Biden.

Sanders says, "My friends, the price of failure is just too great to imagine."

