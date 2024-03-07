Thursday, March 07, 2024
     
  4. MHA declares PoK-based LeT member Mohammad Qasim Gujjar designated terrorist under UAPA

MHA declares PoK-based LeT member Mohammad Qasim Gujjar designated terrorist under UAPA

The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 has been enacted to provide for more effective prevention of certain unlawful activities of individuals and associations and for dealing with terrorist activities and for matters connected.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: March 07, 2024 16:36 IST
Mohammad Qasim Gujjar declared designated terrorist under
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Mohammad Qasim Gujjar declared designated terrorist under UAPA.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday declared terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba Mohammad Qasim Gujjar @ Salman @ Suleman member as a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. He is presently residing in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 clause (a) of sub-section (1) and sub-section (2) of section 35 of the said Act empowers the Central Government to add the name of an individual in the Fourth Schedule to the said Act, if it believes that he is involved in terrorism.

Mohammad Qasim Gujjar @ Salman @ Suleman son of Mohammad Shafi, 32 years of age having permanent residence at Angrala, Tehsil Mahore, District Reasi, Jammu and presently residing in PoK, belongs to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and which is listed as a terrorist organisation under the First Schedule to the said Act.

Mohammad Qasim Gujjar @ Salman @ Suleman with intention to wage war against the country is involved in carrying out wide range of terrorist activities including coordinating, supplying, identifying locations of drone for dropping of arms, ammunition, Improvised Explosive Device (IED) and cash etc and delivering and managing consignments from across the border.

He has also been involved in various terror attacks, bomb blasts and is responsible for causing death and injuries to number of persons in these terror incidents. The accused is also involved in creating new terror modules by recruitment and radicalisation by various means including social media and other online encrypted communication applications.

The government believes that Mohammad Qasim Gujjar is involved in terrorism and is to be added as a terrorist in the Fourth Schedule of the UAPA Act.

