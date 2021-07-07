Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE IMAGE Meenakshi Lekhi takes oath as Modi's minister: Know all about the firebrand BJP leader

Lok Sabha MP Meenakshi Lekhi was included in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Union Cabinet on Wednesday. She is serving her second term as a parliamentarian.

Lekhi has also been a member of the New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC). She is a Supreme Court lawyer and a social worker.

The 54-year-old has studied LLB from Delhi University.

Lekhi kickstarted her political career with BJP in the year 2010. She was made the Vice President of BJP Mahila Morcha.

In 2013, Lekhi was made one of the national spokespersons of the saffron party. The next year, she contested her first election from the New Delhi Lok Sabha seat and emerged victorious. In 2019, Lekhi captured the seat again.

