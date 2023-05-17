Wednesday, May 17, 2023
     
Giving power to L-G to nominate aldermen would destabilise elected MCD, rules SC

AAP vs L-G: The top court had asked about the "source of power" of the L-G under the Constitution and the law to nominate aldermen to the MCD without the aid and advice of the elected government.

New Delhi Published on: May 17, 2023 14:46 IST
AAP vs L-G: In a setback to Vinai Saxena, the Supreme Court has reserved a verdict on the plea of the Delhi government challenging the Lieutenant Governor's power to nominate aldermen in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD.) The top court had asked about the "source of power" of the L-G under the Constitution and the law to nominate aldermen to the MCD without the aid and advice of the elected government.

The Apex court observed that giving power to LG to nominate aldermen in MCD means he can destabilise the elected civic body. A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala made this observation while reserving its verdict on the plea of the Delhi government challenging the LG’s power to nominate aldermen in the MCD.

"Is the nomination of 12 specialised people in MCD is of that much concern to the Centre? Actually, giving this power to the LG would effectively mean that he can destabilise the democratically elected Municipal Committees because they (aldermen) will have voting powers also", the bench observed.

