'Do gaj doori, bohot hai zaroori': PM Modi shares mantra for social distancing in Mann Ki Baat

PM Modi addressed Mann Ki Baat, his monthly radio programme and said that India's coronavirus fight is people-driven.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the 64th edition of Mann Ki Baat, his monthly radio programme. In today's address, PM Modi spoke extensively on the coronavirus outbreak and shared how the nation was putting up a fight against it. The Prime Minister shared a mantra saying 'Do Gajj doori, bohot hai zaroori' telling people to maintain social distance to save themselves from getting affected by the coronavirus.

Today's Mann Ki Baat was PM Modi's second edition since the nation had been under the coronavirus lockdown. Speaking in his radio address, PM Modi said, "India's fight against coronavirus is people-driven. This fight is being fought by the people and the administration together. Every citizen as a soldier is fighting this war. I commend the State Governments for their proactive role in dealing with COVID19 pandemic."

PM Modi also raised an important civic sense issue that is spitting in public saying, "People are getting aware about the harmful effects of spitting in public. The time has come to end this habit now. This habit of spitting in public should be given up now."

"Due to COVID19, masks are becoming a part of our lives. It doesn't mean that all those wearing are sick. Masks will become a symbol of a civilised society. If you want to protect yourselves and others from the disease, the use of a mask is important," said PM Modi.

"Central Government, State Governments and every department and institution today are working together for relief at full speed," he said.

"We have created a digital platform 'http://covidwarriors.gov.in'- volunteers of social organisation, civil society and local administration are connected through this platform. 1.25 crore people incl doctors, nurses, NCC cadets etc have joined this platform. You can also become a COVID warrior," PM Modi added.

"In the middle of this pandemic, the farmers are ensuring that no one sleeps hungry in our country. Each person is fighting this war as per their capacity. Some are waiving off house rent, also some labourers who are in quarantine at a school are whitewashing the school etc," the prime minister said.

