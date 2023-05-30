'Peace in Manipur top priority': Amit Shah instructs officials to strictly deal with rioters

Follow us on Image Source : PTI 'Peace in Manipur top priority' Amit Shah instructs officials to strictly deal with non-elements

Manipur Violence Updates: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday asserted that peace and prosperity in strife-torn Manipur is the top priority of the government. Taking note of the recent clashes in one of the northeastern states, Shah instructed security officials to strictly deal with any activities that disturb the peace.

Amit Shah assessed the situation

Shah who flew into a tense but peaceful Imphal on a special flight hold several rounds of meetings on Tuesday and Wednesday to assess the situation and plan steps to restore normalcy.

"Peace and prosperity of Manipur is our top priority"

After a review meeting with senior officials of Manipur Police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and the Indian Army here, Shah tweeted, "Reviewed the security situation in Manipur in a meeting with senior officials of the Manipur Police, CAPFs and the Indian Army in Imphal. Peace and prosperity of Manipur is our top priority, instructed them to strictly deal with any activities disturbing the peace."

"Held a meeting with a group of women leaders (Meira Paibi) in Manipur. Reiterated the significance of the role of women in the society of Manipur. Together, we are committed to ensuring peace and prosperity in the state," he tweeted.

The home minister is currently visiting Manipur as part of efforts to bring back peace in the ethnic violence-hit state. Shah also held a meeting with delegations of civil society organisations as part of his outreach.

