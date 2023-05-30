Mamata Banerjee seeks Central permission to visit Manipur, takes dig at BJP over Wrestlers' protest

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mamata seeks Central permission to visit Manipur, takes dig at BJP over Wrestlers' protest

Manipur Violence: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote a letter to the Centre seeking permission to visit the violence-hit Manipur and expressed her wish to stand by the people of the state. According to an official, "The CM has written to the central government seeking permission to visit Manipur. She wants to stand by the victims of violence there."

Banerjee on Shah's visit to Manipur

Banerjee launched a scathing attack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who arrived in strife-torn Manipur on Monday night to try to restore peace by hammering out a solution between the warring communities. While addressing the public on Tuesday, Banerjee said, "I also wrote a letter seeking permission to visit Manipur and talk to the peace-loving people of Manipur. Since I wrote a letter, that's why he (Union HM Amit Shah) did that. Despite visiting Manipur, he isn't speaking with the people of the state."

"I have been saying for so many days that they should visit Manipur. So many people died, the country must be told how many people died in the state and what's the situation in Manipur," she added.

What did she say about Wrestlers' protest?

Taking a dig at Centre over the Wrestlers' protest, Banerjee asserted, "Our wrestlers were beaten up and tortured. I talked to wrestlers and extended our support to them. We are in solidarity with them."

"...a person is accused of physical assault, why he is not being arrested? 'Puja-path' happens only when humanity is worshipped...," she added.

Last week Banerjee had accused the BJP of trying to create "Manipur-like conflicts" in West Bengal.

Latest India News