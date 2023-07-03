Monday, July 03, 2023
     
Manipur violence: SC seeks detailed status report from state government on steps taken to curb ethnic violence

The Apex court also sought steps taken for rehabilitation camps for homeless and violence-affected people, deployment of forces, and the law and order situation.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: July 03, 2023 12:36 IST
Image Source : AP Manipur violence: SC seeks detailed status report from state government on steps taken to curb ethnic violence

Manipur violence: Supreme Court on Monday sought a detailed status report from Manipur government on the measures taken to curb ethnic violence in the state. The Apex court also sought steps taken for rehabilitation camps for homeless and violence-affected people, deployment of forces, and the law and order situation.

In the latest spurt of violence, at least three 'village volunteers' were killed and five others injured in an exchange of fire with unidentified gunmen in Manipur's Bishnupur district in Khoijumantabi village late on Saturday night. While two bodies were found initially, the third one was recovered later.

More than 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic strife between Meitei and Kuki communities in the northeastern state so far. Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals -- Nagas and Kukis -- constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

