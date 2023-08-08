Manipur govt orders to replace Assam Rifles with CRPF at key checkpoint in Bishnupur after women protest

Follow us on Image Source : FILE/PTI Local women held protests against Assam Rifles jawans

In a major development, the Manipur government on Monday ordered to withdraw Assam Rifles personnel from a key at a vital checkpoint in Moirang Lamkhai of Bishnupur district. The development comes after hundreds of women activists held marches against the central paramilitary force alleging brutality towards civilians in the valley districts.

The Additional Director General of Police (law and order) of Manipur issued an order on Monday. The state police and CRPF units would replace the 9 Assam Rifles with immediate effect at the checkpoint along Bishnupur-Kangvai Road.

Meira Paibis' protests against Assam Rifles

Meira Paibi, a collective of Meitei women, yesterday staged protests against Assam Rifles in the Imphal Valley. They staged sit-in demonstrations in various localities blocking roads, demanding the removal of Assam Rifles from violence-hit areas and accusing the paramilitary force of "brutality during recent agitations".

Meira Paibi, which literally means 'women torch bearers', took the decision to conduct the stir during a convention held in Malom Tulihal area in Imphal West district on Sunday.

In Hodam Leirak area in Imphal West district, dozens of women came out on the streets and blocked one lane of the Tiddim Road which leads to Bishnupur and Churachandpur districts.

They also staged sit-in demonstrations in Kwakeithel, Uripok and Singjamei areas in Imphal West district and Angom Leikai and Khurai areas in Imphal East district.

Similar protests were also held in Thoubal and Bishnupur districts.

L Mema, a protester at Hodam Leirak, told reporters, "Our protest was necessitated by the continuous brutal crackdown by the Assam Rifles on the public, including women. Evidence has come to light that Assam Rifles is biased and is targeting the Meiteis instead of discharging their duties responsibly and sincerely."

Meanwhile, curfew in the Imphal East and West districts was relaxed from 5 am to noon on Monday.

Ethnic clashes between Kukis and Meiteis broke out in Manipur on May 3, and have been continuing for the last three months, claiming over 160 lives.

