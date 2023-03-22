Major tragedy averted as 2 coaches of Shan-e-Punjab Express get detached; all passengers safe

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Major tragedy averted as 2 coaches of Shan-e-Punjab Express get detached

A major tragedy was averted on Wednesday after two coaches of the Shan-e-Punjab Express got separated due to a breaking of the joint clipping. According to the information, the incident occurred between Panipat and Samalka when the train was on its way to Amritsar from Delhi. However, there was no loss of life or property in this accident.

All the passengers travelling in the train were safe but the incident affected the traffic towards Ambala for near about an hour. Later, the clipping of coaches was attached and the train resumed its journey, railways officials said.

8 coaches of goods train derails near Sultanpur Junction

Earlier on February 16, two goods trains collided head-on near Sultanpur Junction in Uttar Pradesh. The pilot of a goods train was injured, while eight coaches were derailed. According to the information received, this accident happened due to the arrival of two goods trains on the same track near the southern cabin of Sultanpur Junction.

The Lucknow-Varanasi route was disrupted due to the accident and the engines of both the goods trains were also damaged.

