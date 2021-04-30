Maharashtra records 62,919 fresh COVID-19 cases, 828 deaths

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL. Maharashtra records 62,919 fresh COVID cases, over 828 deaths.

Amid the rising cases of coronavirus pandemic, Maharashtra recorded as many as 62,919 COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the total tally of infections in the state to 46,024,72.

As many as 69,710 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered patients to 38,68,976.

The number of active cases stands at 6,62,640.

Mumbai recorded 3,925 new cases and 89 fatalities, taking the city's active case tally to 65,670 and the death toll to 13,125.

Maharashtra's recovery rate of COVID-19 cases is 84.06 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.5 per cent.

Currently, 41,93,686 patients are in home quarantine and 26,462 are in institutional quarantine.

