No need for more strict lockdown, people following restrictions: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Image Source : ANI There is no need for a more strict lockdown in the state, people are following the restrictions, says Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday during his address to the state said that there is no need for a more strict lockdown in the state adding people are following the restrictions.

Addressing the state today, Uddhav said, "there is no need for a more strict lockdown in the state, people are following the restrictions. We have been able to contain the spread of COVID-19 due to restrictions and lockdown. Our estimate was that there might be 10 lakh positive active patients, but now it is 7 lakh cases."

The Maharashtra government on Thursday extended till May 15 the existing lockdown-like restrictions enforced to stem the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

An order issued by chief secretary Sitaram Kunte said the decision to extend the restrictions has been taken as the state continued to be threatened with the spread of COVID-19. It was imperative to continue the emergency measures to prevent and contain the spread of the virus, he said.

The sweeping curbs on movement of people and a host of other activities, imposed early this month, were to continue till 7 am on May 1. The restrictions were further tightened on April 14 and then last week, brining more activities under their ambit.

ALSO READ | 'Once in a century crisis': PM Modi asks all his ministers to be in touch with people of their regions

Prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC, banning assembly of five or more people at one spot, are in force. Local train services in Mumbai and public transport are open only for essential services staff of the government.

At present, vegetable shops, grocery stores and milk outlets are allowed to function only between 7 am and 11 am. Essential services have been exempted from the purview of the curbs.

ALSO READ | Second wave of Covid 5 times higher than previous peak in Rajasthan, UP

Latest India News