Second wave of Covid 5 times higher than previous peak in Rajasthan, UP

The Centre on Friday informed that the second wave of COVID-19 is five times the previous peak in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, 4.5 times in Chhattisgarh and 3.3 times in Delhi. In the council of ministers meeting with PM Modi, it was noted that the COVID pandemic is 'once-in-a-century' crisis, has thrown big challenge to world.

Karnataka, Kerala, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Goa and Odisha not only reporting higher peaks but also high case growth trajectory, informed the health ministry.

The health ministry further informed that Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh are reporting much higher peaks than reported earlier.

A while back, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting with council of ministers to discuss the situation arising out of the second wave of COVID in the country. PM Narendra Modi said that all arms of the Government are working unitedly and rapidly to deal with the situation.

PM Modi urged the ministers to stay in touch with people of their respective regions, help them and keep getting their feedback. He stressed the need to ensure that issues at the local level are promptly identified and addressed.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry is closely coordinating with States regarding the availability and supply of medical oxygen 8,593 MT has been allocated to 23 States.

