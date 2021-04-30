First emergency Covid-19 aid supplies arrive at Delhi airport from US

Image Source : TWITTER @USANDINDIA First emergency Covid-19 relief shipments arrive at Delhi airport from US

India on Friday received the first Covid-19 emergency aid supplies from the United States. A Super Galaxy military transporter carrying medical supplies -- over 400 oxygen cylinders, 10 lakh rapid coronavirus test kits and other equipment, landed at Delhi airport.

"The first of several emergency COVID-19 relief shipments from the United States has arrived in India! Building on over 70 years of cooperation, the United States stands with India as we fight the COVID-19 pandemic together. #USIndiaDosti (sic)," the US Embassy said in a tweet.

