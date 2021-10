Follow us on Image Source : PTI FILE Police officials informed that a tanker that was carrying thinner hit another vehicle & tanker earlier this evening.

At least four people were reported dead and 12 were injured in an accident near Navle bridge in Pune. The officials said that the injured have been rushed to a nearby hospital.

