Haryana: 8 of family killed in road accident in Jhajjar.

At least eight people of a family were killed and one minor was injured when their car was hit by another vehicle from behind in Jhajjar district of Haryana on Friday. According to police, the mishap occurred on the KMP Expressway in Badli area in Bahadurgarh.

Police said that after the car was hit by another vehicle, it rammed into a truck. The occupants were rushed to the Civil Hospital in Bahadurgarh where they were declared brought dead.

Further details are awaited in this regard.

