Maharashtra logs 1,886 fresh Covid infections; 55% more than yesterday

Maharashtra Covid news: Maharashtra logged 1,886 new coronavirus cases while the state's Covid case tally rose to 80,50,171 in the last 24 hours. The state recorded five pandemic-related deaths taking the death toll to 1,48,110, health department said.

On Monday, the state had recorded 830 new cases and one death. It has been seen that the number of cases drops on Mondays as fewer samples are tested over the weekend. In 24 hours till Monday evening, 18,775 coronavirus tests were conducted, while 34,083 samples were tested in last 24 hours.

State capital Mumbai recorded 329 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday. Nashik district recorded 93 cases. The municipal corporations of Thane, Vasai-Virar and the districts of Buldhana, Beed and Ahmednagar recorded one death each. The case fatality rate in the state stands at 1.83 per cent.

There are 12,583 active cases in Maharashtra now. With 2,106 patients recovering from infection since previous evening, the total of recovered patients rose to 78,89,478. The recovery rate in the state is 98 per cent. So far 8,32,41,227 samples have been tested in Maharashtra.

Covid Cases in Mumbai

Meanwhile, Mumbai recorded 329 new coronavirus cases, up from 164 a day ago, but no fresh death linked to the infection was registered in the metropolis, the local civic body said.

With this, the overall tally of Covid cases rose to 11,25,306, while the death toll remained unchanged at 19,651, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a bulletin.

This was the second time since July 16 when the financial capital has logged more than 300 coronavirus cases in a 24-hour span. Also, the city has not reported any fresh coronavirus-linked fatalities for the second day in a row.

India's Covid Tally

India recorded 13,734 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 34 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday (August 2), the total recovery rate reached around 98.49 per cent and total recoveries data reached 4,33,83,787.

The total active cases of Covid in India have declined to 1,39,792, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 1,43,989. The active cases comprise 0.32 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. READ MORE

