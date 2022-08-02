Tuesday, August 02, 2022
     
  COVID-19: India reports 13,734 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases decline to 1,39,792

Covid 19 cases today: The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 1,39,792, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 1,43,989.

Poorva Joshi Edited By: Poorva Joshi @poorvajoshi1424 New Delhi Updated on: August 02, 2022 9:35 IST
Image Source : PTI Jammu: A healthcare worker takes a swab sample from a man for Covid-19 testing

Highlights

  • India recorded 13,734 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 34 deaths in last 24 hours.
  • The total recovery rate reached at around 98.49 per cent.
  • The active cases comprise 0.32 per cent of the total infections.

Covid 19 cases today: India recorded 13,734 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 34 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday (August 2), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.49 per cent and total recoveries data reached 4,33,83,787.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 1,39,792, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 1,43,989. The active cases comprise 0.32 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. 

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,26,430. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020. The daily positivity rate stood at 3.34%, while the weekly positivity rate was 4.79%.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 87,58,92611 samples have been tested up to August 1 for COVID-19. Of these 4,11,102 samples were tested on Monday. 

Delhi's Covid cases:

The Covid positivity rate in Delhi jumped to 11.41 per cent, the highest in six months, as the city reported 822 new cases and two fatalities on Monday, according to the data shared by the health department here. The national capital had reported a positivity rate of 11.79 per cent on January 24.

The positivity rate and daily Covid cases have steadily risen in the last one week. The city saw more than 1,000 cases for five consecutive days till Sunday. It had logged 1,891 cases on June 26, according to official data.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative
Death During Day
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 45 10281 129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 2119 185  2315313 260  14733  
3 Arunachal Pradesh 433 17  65164 86  296  
4 Assam 5296 110  726201 618  8017  
5 Bihar 1401 76  830035 201  12284  
6 Chandigarh 922 12  94579 81  1169  
7 Chhattisgarh 3481 24  1148873 493  14067
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 13 11516 4  
9 Delhi 4274 235  1926006 1055  26313
10 Goa* 829 247518 80  3854
11 Gujarat 6413 124  1238393 729  10971
12 Haryana 3317 13  1016687 586  10644
13 Himachal Pradesh 5572 18  290644 838  4164
14 Jammu and Kashmir 4551 308  455840 704  4772
15 Jharkhand 1111 433728 146  5327  
16 Karnataka 10859 246  3957643 1531  40148
17 Kerala*** 13886 947  6638044 2261  70481  
18 Ladakh 98 21  28574 34  228  
19 Lakshadweep 0 11363 52  
20 Madhya Pradesh 1512 10  1037794 196  10756  
21 Maharashtra 12808 195  7887372 1024  148105
22 Manipur 501 40  136503 99  2129  
23 Meghalaya 672 52  93180 68  1606
24 Mizoram 1197 167  231230 170  710  
25 Nagaland 87 34935 771
26 Odisha 6929 268  1297872 528  9141
27 Puducherry 740 73  168253 110  1966
28 Punjab** 9348 270  747101   17818
29 Rajasthan 2010 29  1282985 327  9580  
30 Sikkim 944 107  40848 138  472  
31 Tamil Nadu 12228 443  3495345 1802  38032  
32 Telangana 5733 190  810773 581  4111  
33 Tripura 1457 247  104361 425  930  
34 Uttarakhand 2307 40  433199 234  7709
35 Uttar Pradesh 3206 105  2076172 219  23569  
36 West Bengal 13493 1821  2059462 2251  21372
Total# 139792 4197  43383787 17897  526430 27 
***Kerala: Additionally, 07 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines)
**Punjab: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited.
*Goa: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited.

