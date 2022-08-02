COVID-19: India reports 13,734 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases decline to 1,39,792

Highlights
- India recorded 13,734 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 34 deaths in last 24 hours.
- The total recovery rate reached at around 98.49 per cent.
- The active cases comprise 0.32 per cent of the total infections.
Covid 19 cases today: India recorded 13,734 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 34 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday (August 2), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.49 per cent and total recoveries data reached 4,33,83,787.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 1,39,792, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 1,43,989. The active cases comprise 0.32 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,26,430. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020. The daily positivity rate stood at 3.34%, while the weekly positivity rate was 4.79%.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 87,58,92611 samples have been tested up to August 1 for COVID-19. Of these 4,11,102 samples were tested on Monday.
Delhi's Covid cases:
The Covid positivity rate in Delhi jumped to 11.41 per cent, the highest in six months, as the city reported 822 new cases and two fatalities on Monday, according to the data shared by the health department here. The national capital had reported a positivity rate of 11.79 per cent on January 24.
The positivity rate and daily Covid cases have steadily risen in the last one week. The city saw more than 1,000 cases for five consecutive days till Sunday. It had logged 1,891 cases on June 26, according to official data.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Death During Day
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|45
|2
|10281
|9
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|2119
|185
|2315313
|260
|14733
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|433
|17
|65164
|86
|296
|4
|Assam
|5296
|110
|726201
|618
|8017
|5
|Bihar
|1401
|76
|830035
|201
|12284
|6
|Chandigarh
|922
|12
|94579
|81
|1169
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|3481
|24
|1148873
|493
|14067
|1
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|13
|5
|11516
|1
|4
|9
|Delhi
|4274
|235
|1926006
|1055
|26313
|2
|10
|Goa*
|829
|3
|247518
|80
|3854
|2
|11
|Gujarat
|6413
|124
|1238393
|729
|10971
|1
|12
|Haryana
|3317
|13
|1016687
|586
|10644
|1
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|5572
|18
|290644
|838
|4164
|3
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|4551
|308
|455840
|704
|4772
|1
|15
|Jharkhand
|1111
|6
|433728
|146
|5327
|16
|Karnataka
|10859
|246
|3957643
|1531
|40148
|2
|17
|Kerala***
|13886
|947
|6638044
|2261
|70481
|18
|Ladakh
|98
|21
|28574
|34
|228
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|3
|11363
|3
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|1512
|10
|1037794
|196
|10756
|21
|Maharashtra
|12808
|195
|7887372
|1024
|148105
|1
|22
|Manipur
|501
|40
|136503
|99
|2129
|23
|Meghalaya
|672
|52
|93180
|68
|1606
|1
|24
|Mizoram
|1197
|167
|231230
|170
|710
|25
|Nagaland
|87
|5
|34935
|9
|771
|1
|26
|Odisha
|6929
|268
|1297872
|528
|9141
|1
|27
|Puducherry
|740
|73
|168253
|110
|1966
|1
|28
|Punjab**
|9348
|270
|747101
|17818
|2
|29
|Rajasthan
|2010
|29
|1282985
|327
|9580
|30
|Sikkim
|944
|107
|40848
|138
|472
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|12228
|443
|3495345
|1802
|38032
|32
|Telangana
|5733
|190
|810773
|581
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|1457
|247
|104361
|425
|930
|34
|Uttarakhand
|2307
|40
|433199
|234
|7709
|1
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|3206
|105
|2076172
|219
|23569
|36
|West Bengal
|13493
|1821
|2059462
|2251
|21372
|6
|Total#
|139792
|4197
|43383787
|17897
|526430
|27
|***Kerala: Additionally, 07 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines)
|**Punjab: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited.
|*Goa: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited.