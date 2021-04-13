Image Source : PTI Maharashtra records 60,212 coronavirus cases, 281 deaths

Maharashtra recorded as many as 60,212 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the tally of infections in the state to 35,19,208, the death toll increased to 58,526 with 281 new fatalities.

As many as 31,624 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered patients to 28,66,097. The number of active cases stands at 5,93,042.

Mumbai recorded 7,898 COVID-19 cases, taking its caseload to 5,35,017. Twenty-six deaths in the state capital took the toll to 12,086.

15-day 'janta curfew' in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, in his virtual address to the state on Tuesday, announced strict lockdown-like measures aimed to break the infection's chain. There will be 15-day 'corona curfew' with only essential services being allowed in the state.

CM Uddhav Thackeray said that public transport would be available only for those involved in essential services during the 15-day 'janta curfew' starting Wednesday (April 15). Section 144 will be imposed across Maharashtra from tomorrow which means no one will be allowed to venture out without valid reason. All public places will also remain shut for a fortnight.

Maharashtra's recovery rate of COVID-19 cases is 1.44 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.66 per cent.

Currently, 32,94,398 people are in home quarantine and 30,399 are in institutional quarantine.

