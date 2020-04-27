Image Source : AP Maharashtra reports 522 cases in last 24 hours, state total now 8,590. Check district-wise list

Maharashtra on Monday reported 522 new cases of coronavirus till evening after which its total count reached 8,590. Total death toll now stands at 369. Mumbai alone has reported 369 Covid-19 cases and 15 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Thirteen new coronavirus cases were found in Mumbai's Dharavi, taking the tally in the slum- dominated area to 288 on Monday. This was a drop from 34 new cases - the highest single day count so far - found in Dharavi on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the death toll due to coronavirus rose to 886 on Monday while the cases mounted to 28,380, according to an update published by the Ministry of Health at 5.30 pm today. At least 1,436 infections and 60 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, the maximum toll in the specified time period.

Current Report of COVID-19-Maharashtra District/ M.Corporation Ces Death Mumbai Muncipal Corporation 5407 204 Thane 738 14 Palghar 141 4 Raigad 57 1 Mumbai Circle Total 6343 223 Nashik 131 12 Ahemadnagar 36 2 Dhule 25 3 Jalgaon 19 4 Nandurbar 11 1 Nashik Circle Total 222 22 Pune 1052 76 Solapur 47 5 Satara 29 2 Pune Circle Total 1128 83 Kolapur 10 0 Sangli 27 1 Sindhudurg 1 0 Ratnagiri 8 1 Kolapur Circle Total 46 2 Aurangabad 50 5 Jalana 2 0 Hingoli 8 0 Parbhani 1 0 Auranagabad Circle Total 61 5 Latur 9 1 Osmanabad 3 0 Beed 1 0 Nanded 1 0 Latur Circle Total 14 0 Akola 29 1 Amravati 20 1 Yavatmal 48 0 Buldhana 21 1 Washim 1 0 Akola Circle Total 119 3 Nagpur 107 1 Wardha 0 0 Bhandara 0 0 Gondia 1 0 Chandrapur 2 0 Gadchiroli 0 0 Nagpur Circle Total 110 1 Other States 25 2 Total 8590 369

