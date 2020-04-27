Maharashtra reports 522 cases in last 24 hours, state total now 8,590. Check district-wise list

Maharashtra on Monday reported 522 new cases of coronavirus till evening after which its total count reached 8,590. Total death toll now stands at 369. Mumbai alone has reported 369 Covid-19 cases and 15 deaths in the last 24 hours.
Thirteen new coronavirus cases were found in Mumbai's Dharavi, taking the tally in the slum- dominated area to 288 on Monday. This was a drop from 34 new cases - the highest single day count so far - found in Dharavi on Sunday.
Meanwhile, the death toll due to coronavirus rose to 886 on Monday while the cases mounted to 28,380, according to an update published by the Ministry of Health at 5.30 pm today. At least 1,436 infections and 60 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, the maximum toll in the specified time period.
|District/ M.Corporation
|Ces
|Death
|Mumbai Muncipal Corporation
|5407
|204
|Thane
|738
|14
|Palghar
|141
|4
|Raigad
|57
|1
|Mumbai Circle Total
|6343
|223
|Nashik
|131
|12
|Ahemadnagar
|36
|2
|Dhule
|25
|3
|Jalgaon
|19
|4
|Nandurbar
|11
|1
|Nashik Circle Total
|222
|22
|Pune
|1052
|76
|Solapur
|47
|5
|Satara
|29
|2
|Pune Circle Total
|1128
|83
|Kolapur
|10
|0
|Sangli
|27
|1
|Sindhudurg
|1
|0
|Ratnagiri
|8
|1
|Kolapur Circle Total
|46
|2
|Aurangabad
|50
|5
|Jalana
|2
|0
|Hingoli
|8
|0
|Parbhani
|1
|0
|Auranagabad Circle Total
|61
|5
|Latur
|9
|1
|Osmanabad
|3
|0
|Beed
|1
|0
|Nanded
|1
|0
|Latur Circle Total
|14
|0
|Akola
|29
|1
|Amravati
|20
|1
|Yavatmal
|48
|0
|Buldhana
|21
|1
|Washim
|1
|0
|Akola Circle Total
|119
|3
|Nagpur
|107
|1
|Wardha
|0
|0
|Bhandara
|0
|0
|Gondia
|1
|0
|Chandrapur
|2
|0
|Gadchiroli
|0
|0
|Nagpur Circle Total
|110
|1
|Other States
|25
|2
|Total
|8590
|369