Mahant Narendra Giri death case: Seer had learnt to use mobile only a day before committing suicide

According to reports, the contains of the video matches that of the suicide note.

Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad president Mahant Narendra Giri, who allegedly committed suicide at the Baghambari Mutt in Allahabad on Monday, had recorded a 4-minute video of himself explaining the cause of his suicide on his mobile about an hour before hanging himself, police said.

According to reports, the contains of the video matches that of the suicide note.

However, during the investigation, people close to Narendra Giri told the police that the seer was not tech-savvy, and had only learnt to make videos on September 19 from one of his disciples, Sarvesh Dwivedi alias Bablu.

Sarvesh was a trusted disciple of Mahant Narendra Giri and he was called Munshi ji in the monastery. The police are conducting further investigation on the authenticity of the video.

