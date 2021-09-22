Follow us on Image Source : SCREEN GRAB Mahant Narendra Giri death case: UP cops grill accused Anand Giri for 12 hours

The Uttar Police on Wednesday grilled accused Anand Giri for 12 hours in connection with the death case of his guru Mahant Narendra Giri, who was found hanging in his residence in Bhaghambari Mutt in Prayagraj. Anand Giri, the disciple of Mahant Narendra Giri has been purportedly named in the seer's suicide note.

According to reports, during the interrogation, Anand Giri has repeatedly said that Mahant Narendra Giri could not commit suicide, and claimed it to be a conspiracy to frame him in the death case of the seer.

Sources told that seer's suicide note was also shown to Anand Giri and he tried to identify Narendra Giri's handwriting.

During the interrogation, Anand said that he did not have any dispute with the seer, and also he never seemed to be worried and stressed.

Along with Anand Giri, cops also interrogated Addya Tiwari and his son Sandeep Tiwari in the connection with the case. Refuting all the allegations of corruption, Anand said that he never took a penny from the math or the offerings made at the temple. Addya and his son told the cops they had no dispute with the seer.

Meanwhile, Anand Giri's laptop, phone, and other electronic gadgets have been taken into possession from Haridwar ashram and have been sent for forensic examination.

Mahant Narendra Giri, who was the president of the largest organisation of sadhus in India, was found hanging by his disciples on Monday. According to the police, prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide.

The seer purportedly left a seven-page handwritten note naming among others his protege and disciple In his suicide note, the seer claimed that he was being blackmailed by one of his disciples, Anand Giri. The Uttar Pradesh Police had constituted an 18-member SIT to probe the death of the seer.

