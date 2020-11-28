Toxic foam scatters over bridge in Madurai's Sellur following heavy rains. Watch Video

Image Source : ANI Tamil Nadu: Toxic foam floats on parts of the Vaigai river and the Sellur pond, Madurai due to water pollution

Locals in Madurai witnessed toxic foam on parts of the Vaigai river and the Sellur pond on Saturday due to excessive water pollution. The foam was a result of mixing the waste water in ponds and rivers with the rain water. Fire department officials were called to spray water along a channel of the Vaigai river, over a bridge in the Sellur area. Heavy rains had lashed Madurai Friday night following which the water levels in the pond and the river rose.

A video shared by news agency ANI shows fire department officials spraying water on the foam.

#WATCH | Toxic foam scatters, as fire department sprays water on it along a channel of the Vaigai river, over a bridge in the Sellur area of Madurai. #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/QGmKGSMRsz — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2020

Meanwhile, regional weather office on Friday said a low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal on November 30 could bring more rains to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry from December 1.

Deputy Director General of Meteorology, Chennai, S Balachandran, told reporters that the system was likely to intensify into a depression later.

"A low pressure area is likely to form over southeast Bay of Bengal during the next 48 hours. It is very likely to intensify into a depression on November 30 and move towards the Tamil Nadu coast," he told reporters.

As a result, there will be widespread rains in Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Puducherry from December 1-3, he said.

The forecast for more rains for the southern state and the union territory comes a day after severe cyclonic storm 'Nivar' made landfall between Tamil Nadu and Puducherry early on Thursday, bringing sharp showers.

At least three people were killed in Tamil Nadu in rain-related incidents like wall and tree collapse, while over a thousand trees were uprooted.

Balachandran further said that in the last 24 hours, northwestern districts in Tamil Nadu received rains, with Sholinghur in Ranipet recording the highest rainfall of 23 cm.

He also forecast light to moderate rains in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for the next two days in some places.

