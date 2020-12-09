Image Source : ANI Marriage celebrations turn into mourning after car carrying marriage party falls into well in MP's Chhatarpur

As many as six people were killed when a car carrying a wedding party fell into a well in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur on Tuesday. The family members traveling in a car were heading to attend a wedding when the incident occurred in the Maharajpur police station limits in Madhya Pradesh.

The car fell into a well following which six people died, the bodies have been sent for post-mortem," ZY Khan in-charge Maharajpur police station was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

According to reports, there were nine people in the vehicle. When the vehicle reached the village, it fell into an open well situated on the road side. Six people died on the spot while three were admitted in the district hospital, where their condition is stated to be critical.

The police fished out the vehicle from the well. Further investigation is on.

