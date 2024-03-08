Lok Sabha elections 2024: TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu meets BJP top brass amid buzz over pre-poll alliance

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and Union Home Amit Shah.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the potential for an alliance between the TDP and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh. The TDP had previously been part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance but left in 2018 during Naidu's tenure as the state's Chief Minister.

During the meeting, which also included BJP President JP Nadda, discussions revolved around the possibility of alliance, contingent upon reaching a satisfactory agreement on seat-sharing between the two parties. Both parties expressed openness to forming an alliance, with the final decision hinging on the outcome of negotiations over seat allocation, news agency PTI reported citing sources.

Alliance on cards!

However, the second meeting between the two leaders in as many months has brightened such a prospect. TDP leaders said any more delay in an alliance formation would not be beneficial as the elections are approaching and any lingering ambiguity would confuse party workers and supporters.

Actor Pawan Kalyan-led Jana Sena Party, which has been a member of the NDA, has already joined hands with the TDP and has been urging the BJP to follow suit. Kalyan also joined the meeting with Shah. Earlier, Naidu met with leaders, including MPs, of the TDP.

The development comes amid growing indications that the BJP and the Biju Janata Dal, which is in power in Odisha, are on the verge of finalising their alliance as senior leaders of the two parties held separate meetings on Wednesday and dropped hints of such a possibility.

Seat sharing - a bone of contention

Last month in February, Naidu met with Amit Shah and BJP chief Nadda, fueling speculation about a potential alliance, although concrete decisions have yet to be made. Reports indicate that differences have arisen between the two parties regarding the number of seats the BJP would contest in Andhra Pradesh, where its presence is relatively limited. With 25 Lok Sabha and 175 Assembly seats at stake, the BJP aims to contest between eight to ten parliamentary constituencies.

Sources within the TDP suggested that in the event of an alliance, the BJP may contest five to six Lok Sabha seats, with the Jana Sena party vying for three, leaving the remainder for the TDP.

CM Jagan's support puts BJP in a fix

Complicating matters for the BJP is Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's unequivocal support for the Modi government's agenda in Parliament, alongside his favourable personal relationship with senior BJP leaders.

It should be noted here that the BJP has been actively seeking to broaden the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), aiming for a stronger performance in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, anticipated to be held in April-May.



