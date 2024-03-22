Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Kejriwal arrested ahead of polls, Opposition rallies behind AAP in solidarity

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Lok Sabha Election 2024

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The arrest of Arvind Kejriwal has given the Opposition an opportunity to show unity and attack the BJP-ruled Centre ahead of the general elections. The AAP has announced to hold nationwide protests against the BJP, and has invited the Opposition parties to join the agitation. Rahul Gandhi will try to meet either Kejriwal or his family today (March 22) to offer further legal assistance, sources said. The Congress party has revealed its third list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, comprising 57 contenders from eight states and Union Territories. Among the prominent names put forward are MV Rajeev Gowda, a former Rajya Sabha member, who will contest from Bangalore North, and Amit Chawda, the Congress Legislative Party leader in the Gujarat Assembly, nominated from Gujarat's Anand constituency. Follow LIVE updates here: