Friday, March 22, 2024
     
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Kejriwal arrested ahead of polls, Opposition rallies behind AAP in solidarity

Lok Sabha Election 2024: With the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal in the money laundering case linked to Delhi alleged Excise policy scam, the Opposition has rallied behind the Aam Aadmi Party and expressed solidarity with the I.N.D.I.A ally, while also slamming the ruling BJP.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: March 22, 2024 8:27 IST
Lok Sabha Election 2024, general elections, Lok Sabha polls 2024, AAP, Congress, Arvind Kejriwal
Image Source : INDIA TV Lok Sabha Election 2024

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The arrest of Arvind Kejriwal has given the Opposition an opportunity to show unity and attack the BJP-ruled Centre ahead of the general elections. The AAP has announced to hold nationwide protests against the BJP, and has invited the Opposition parties to join the agitation. Rahul Gandhi will try to meet either Kejriwal or his family today (March 22) to offer further legal assistance, sources said. The Congress party has revealed its third list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, comprising 57 contenders from eight states and Union Territories. Among the prominent names put forward are MV Rajeev Gowda, a former Rajya Sabha member, who will contest from Bangalore North, and Amit Chawda, the Congress Legislative Party leader in the Gujarat Assembly, nominated from Gujarat's Anand constituency. Follow LIVE updates here:

 

 

Live updates :Lok Sabha Election 2024

  • Mar 22, 2024 8:26 AM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    Kejriwal's arrest: Decade-long AAP-BJP tussle reaches its crescendo

    The decade-long rivalry between the AAP led by Arvind Kejriwal and the BJP ruling at the Centre reached a crescendo on Thursday with the arrest of the Delhi chief minister by the ED in an excise policy-linked money laundering case. The tussle between the two sides began with their almost simultaneous rise to power with the BJP led by Narendra Modi receiving a massive mandate in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls and the AAP forming the government in Delhi with a historic victory a year later by winning 67 assembly seats out of 70.

  • Mar 22, 2024 8:26 AM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    Kejriwal's arrest: AAP faces leadership crisis

    The arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the alleged excise policy scam case has posed a leadership crisis question before the AAP as well as the Delhi government, with his wife Sunita Kejriwal and cabinet ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj being talked about as his possible replacement.

  • Mar 22, 2024 8:25 AM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    Security stepped up at Aam Aadmi Party office in Delhi

    Security was stepped up at Aam Aadmi Party office after Delhi CM and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED in the Excice Policy Case last night and was brought to the ED Headquarters.

     

